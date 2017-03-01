12-year-old boy accused of pointing airsoft gun at Mansfield school bus

(Photo: Jaroslav Frank, Getty Images)

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A school official told police Monday morning that video showed a 12-year-old expelled student in possession of a firearm on school grounds.

A school bus driver told the school official the boy pointed a gun at her on the bus.

According to a police report, surveillance video shows a boy with a firearm on school grounds and shows him pointing the firearm in the direction of a school bus while walking toward it.

The school official told police the boy was expelled from Hedges Elementary and was told not to set foot on any school property.

Reports say the boy told police he was at Prospect Elementary on Gilbert Avenue during the incident, but his friend was the one with the firearm. He then allegedly told police he was holding the firearm, but he did not point it at the bus.

The boy told police the weapon, a realistic-looking airsoft pistol, was in his room. It was submitted to the police department's crime lab.

The boy was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where he was served summonses on charges of aggravated menacing, carrying weapons onto school property and criminal trespassing.

He remains incarcerated pending a court date.

