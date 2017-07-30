2 arrested after body found in Northeast Ohio freezer

CAMPBELL, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say two people have been arrested after a body was discovered inside a freezer.
The body was found in a home in Campbell on Saturday, but police believe it had been moved from Youngstown.
Investigators believe the body is female. A coroner is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.
A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including abuse of a corpse. They are being held at the Mahoning County jail.
