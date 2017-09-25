3-year-old struck by skid loader on Richland County farm

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

SHILOH, OHIO - A 3-year-old was reportedly run over by a skid loader on a Richland County farm Monday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the child was struck by the skid loader around 10:45 a.m. at the 7400 block of Oliverburg-Fitchville Road.

Authorities say preliminary investigation indicates the incident was an accident.

The county coroner was called to the scene.

