3-year-old struck by skid loader on Richland County farm

SHILOH, OHIO - A 3-year-old was reportedly run over by a skid loader on a Richland County farm Monday morning.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the child was struck by the skid loader around 10:45 a.m. at the 7400 block of Oliverburg-Fitchville Road.
Authorities say preliminary investigation indicates the incident was an accident.
The county coroner was called to the scene.
