3.0 earthquake hits Ohio Sunday

WOODSFIELD, Ohio -- A federal agency says a small earthquake was detected in southeast Ohio near the state's border with West Virginia.

The United States Geological Survey says a Magnitude 3.0 temblor was recorded Sunday morning near Woodsfield in Monroe County.

The federal agency says no damage from the earthquake has been reported.

Woodsfield is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Columbus.

