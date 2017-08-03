WKYC
Close

4 hurt on ride at Ohio State Fair remain hospitalized

Associated Press , WKYC 8:43 AM. EDT August 03, 2017

COLUMBUS (AP) - Four people injured last week when a thrill ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair remain hospitalized, including a woman in a coma.

An 18-year-old man was killed and seven people injured when the swinging and spinning Fire Ball ride broke apart on the state fair's midway July 26. Tyler Jarrell was buried Tuesday.



Relatives of 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert say she's opened her eyes briefly but hasn't woken up.

Thirty-six-year-old Tamica Dunlap is in serious condition. Her uncle, 42-year-old Russell Franks, is in critical condition.

Jarrell's girlfriend, 18-year-old Keziah Lewis, also is in serious condition.

A co-owner of the company that provides rides at the fair has said he's certain the ride fell apart because of a mechanical problem. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Witness to deadly Ohio State Fair ride accident: 'We heard them hit the ground and everything'

WKYC

Was something missed during inspections at the Ohio State Fair?

WKYC

Funeral for teen killed on Ohio State Fair ride held Tuesday

WKYC

Victim of Ohio State Fair accident remembered at visitation

WKYC

Coroner: Blunt force trauma killed teen on state fair ride

WKYC

Family of 18-year-old killed at Ohio State Fair to file wrongful death suit

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories