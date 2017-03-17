4 Ohio JCPenney stores closing amid nationwide cuts

(Photo: Getty Images)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Four Ohio JCPenney locations are among 138 store closures that will impact 5,000 jobs nationwide.

Among those to be shuttered include the store at Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights.

The other Ohio JCPenney closures are:

New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia

Findlay Village Mall in Findlay

St. Mary’s Square in St. Marys

The JCPenney inside Akron's Chapel Hill Mall survived the cuts.

The company released the list of store closures Friday, most of which are expected to happen in June with the liquidation process beginning on April 17.

While some jobs will be relocated, JCPenney said they will “provide outplacement support services for those eligible associated who will be leaving the company.”

JCPenney Store Closures announced March 17, 2017 by WKYC.com on Scribd

© 2017 WKYC-TV