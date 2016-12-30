No arrests yet in Mansfield Spruce Hill party shootings

MANSFIELD - The owner of Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages said he felt deceived about events leading up to a shooting early Friday.

Five people were shot at the location's Victorian manor about 12:30 a.m. Friday. Four were treated and released from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

The hospital had no record of the fifth victim, but Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Jim Sweat said he had not gotten word that anyone had died.

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

Jim Clark has owned Spruce Hill, located next to Snow Trails Ski Resort, since 2006. He said there have never been any similar incidents at the resort, adding he didn't expect any problems Friday.

"The guy that rented it rented it under false pretenses," Clark said. "He said he was having some friends over. He said it would be six or seven people."

Clark said the renter was Xavier Hess, 19, of Mansfield. He was listed as a witness to the shooting.

Instead, at least 33 people showed up after a flyer was posted on Facebook advertising a pre-New Year's Eve bash at the manor. The cost was $2 for females and $5 for "dudes."

Clark said he and his wife Elizabeth tried to turn away some people when the crowd got too big.

"We were about ready to call the police to shut them down," Clark said.

The shooting victims all were Mansfield males ranging in age from 17 to 19, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Those who were treated and released from the Mansfield hospital were Marvin P. Parker, 18; Darion E. Edward, 19; Andre C. Craig, 18; and Damauri Rawls, 17.

Hospital media relations and communications manager Christina Thompson said there was no record of the fifth shooting victim, Jaquan J. Durrell, 17.

According to a news release, authorities initially got a call about one shooting victim. Subsequent callers said there may have been three or four victims.

One 911 call lasted more than 14 minutes. The caller was concerned about Jaquan Durrell.

"He's bleeding out of his side really bad, and he's throwing up," the unidentified female said.

Deputies arrived to find three victims and numerous other people present. While on the scene, they learned that two other victims had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

With the help of Bellville and Mansfield police and the Ohio Highway Patrol, deputies checked the scene for additional victims and for any possible active shooters, but found neither.

To help with processing the scene, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was called. The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was at the event to call 419-774-5610.

According to its website, Spruce Hill, set atop a wooded hill, combines country charm with Victorian beauty. It's described as a place for corporate and church retreats, board meetings, reunions, graduations, bridal or baby showers, rehearsals, weddings, honeymoons or anniversaries.

The Clarks said they are still open for business, but have had some cancellations because of Friday's shootings.

