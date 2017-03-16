750,000 Ohioans might lose Medicaid under GOP plan

(Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state estimates 750,000 Ohioans would lose coverage if its expansion of Medicaid is phased out under the Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to replace the so-called "Obamacare" law.



The plan would eliminate federal funding incentives provided for expansion under the Affordable Care Act.



State estimates released Thursday show a phase-out of Ohio's expansion would reduce Ohio Medicaid spending by $37 billion between 2018 and 2026 and decrease the state share of that spending by $3.7 billion.



Alternatively, Ohio could keep expanded Medicaid access without the enhanced federal funding match, or could restrict expansion eligibility to a lower income level. The state estimates those scenarios wouldn't take as many people off the rolls or cut Ohio Medicaid spending as much but would increase Ohio's share of the cost.

