LIVE | Suspect arrested after active shooter reported at Columbus high school

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Police are on scene at Columbus-Scioto High School where a suspect is in custody amid reports of an active shooter situation.

The school is located in the 2900 block of South High Street.

WCMH reports the school is on lockdown.

"SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries," the Columbus Police Department tweeted. "Excellent job by our officers!"

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police tweeted a warning shortly before 9 a.m. asking everybody to "please stay out of the area."

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

