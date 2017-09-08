LIVE | Suspect arrested after active shooter reported at Columbus high school

WKYC
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Police are on scene at Columbus-Scioto High School where a suspect is in custody amid reports of an active shooter situation.

The school is located in the 2900 block of South High Street.

WCMH reports the school is on lockdown.

"SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries," the Columbus Police Department tweeted. "Excellent job by our officers!"

Police tweeted a warning shortly before 9 a.m. asking everybody to "please stay out of the area."

Stay with this story for additional details as they become available.

 

