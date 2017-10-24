ALERT | Missing Ohio boy believed to be in danger

WARREN, Ohio -- An endangered missing child advisory has been issued throughout multiple counties for a 7-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.

Authorities say Aaryn Bickel was taken during a domestic dispute by a non-custodial parent shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. It happened at a residence in the 8000 block of Kenyon Drive SE.

Aaryn is described as 4’2” and weighs 60 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old James Bickel. He’s 5’8” and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The missing child advisory includes the following counties: Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Columbiana, Mahoning, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Holmes, Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe and Noble.

Anybody with information is asked to call 330-675-2730.

Although the child is believed to be in danger, authorities say this is not an Amber Alert.

