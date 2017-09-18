WKYC
Amazon announces new Ohio fulfillment center: 1,000 jobs coming

Associated Press , WKYC 10:51 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

MONROE, Ohio -- Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in the southwest Ohio city of Monroe, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.

Ohio recently approved a 1.39 percent, 10-year tax credit for the project, along with a tax credit for a planned fulfillment center near Cleveland that could employ 2,000 people.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says the Monroe center will add to more than 6,000 Amazon employees already in Ohio.

It says associates at the 1-million-square-foot (92,900-square-meter) facility will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as sports equipment, gardening tools and pet food.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request Monday for information on when the Monroe center will start hiring and become operational.

Monroe has more than 13,000 residents along Interstate 75.

