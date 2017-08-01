Amber Alert canceled: 2-year-old girl found

(Photo of Sondra Renee and Grady Barrett)

A missing 2-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found in Michigan. The suspect was also located.

It started when police say Sondra Renee was taken at knife point from her aunt's house around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday by 42-year-old Grady Barrett.

It happened in the 21000 block of Karl Road in Detroit, Mich.

The Amber Alert, which was issued by the Detroit Police Department, included Northwest Ohio in the following counties: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood.

No additional details were immediately available.

