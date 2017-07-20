Amber Alert cancelled out of Franklin County

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning, for a missing girl out of Franklin County in the city of Gahanna.

Police cancelled it just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say 2-year-old Leah Michelle Ross was taken from her Gahanna home at 1:53 a.m. on Friday morning in a blue 2005 Honda Odyssey with OH plate number GXN9107.

Police say the suspect is 21-year-old John Ross. Ross stands 5'08" and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing grey t-shirt with writing, basketball shorts and white ‘Jordan’ shoes.

It's not clear where the child was found, or if any arrests have been made.

A photo of Leah, the suspect and the vehicle were not provided.

