Amber Alert canceled: Missing Ohio girl found safe

UPDATE | Authorities in central Ohio have canceled an Amber Alert after the 4-year-old missing girl was found safe.

----

Original story:

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for areas in central Ohio after a 4-year-old girl was abducted.

Columbus police say Janylia Falls was taken from the area of Crittenden Avenue and North 4th Street. The suspect vehicle is a grey 2004 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio license plate GWF9395. The bumper is falling off the right passenger side of the vehicle with a dent in the rear passenger side. The front fender is green.

No photos of the suspect or the vehicle involved have been provided.

The child was last seen wearing a purple floral pattern jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Janylia is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s name is unknown. Authorities only declare he was wearing a black coat.

The counties impacted by the Amber Alert include Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway and Union.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

(© 2017 WKYC)