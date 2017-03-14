Amber Alert issued out of Fulton County

Winston Ramey

DELTA, OH - Authorities are looking for a child they say has been abducted by his father.

James Christopher Ramey, 27, is suspected of abducting his 10-month-old boy, Winston Ramey, who is described as weighing 32 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the incident happened in Delta, Ohio, a city near Toledo.

It was reported Tuesday morning around 5 a.m.

Authorities said the pair is traveling in a black 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van with Ohio plate FRX4034.

Suspect James Ramey.

James Ramey, described as weighing 150 pounds and standing six-feet-tall, is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

