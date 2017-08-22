Amish baby among 4 hurt in Ohio buggy crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio -- Authorities say four people were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio, including a critically injured Amish woman and a baby.

The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Monday night in the village of Fredericktown, about 45 miles northeast of Columbus. WCMH-TV reports that the buggy was hit from behind by the car, and troopers suspect alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The woman in the buggy was flown to a Columbus hospital. A man and a child who were in the buggy were taken to a local hospital, as was the driver of the car. Information about their conditions wasn't immediately released.

WCMH reports that the child is 2 months old.

© 2017 Associated Press