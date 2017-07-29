WKYC
Close

Amusement co-owner: Mechanical failure caused ride to break

Associated Press , WKYC 5:43 PM. EDT July 29, 2017

COLUMBUS (AP) - An owner of the company providing rides at the Ohio State Fair thinks a mechanical failure caused a thrill ride to break apart, killing an 18-year-old man.

Amusements of America co-owner John Vivona told WCMH-TV in Columbus on Friday the company is "devastated." He's convinced the Fire Ball accident Wednesday was a mechanical failure and not a problem with the ride's operators or inspections. He says state and third-party inspectors examined the ride before the fair opened that day.

Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, was killed and seven people were injured, several critically, when the swinging and spinning ride broke apart. A coroner says Jarrell died from blunt force trauma. He would have been a high school senior and recently enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Some rides have since reopened.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Coroner: Blunt force trauma killed teen on state fair ride

WKYC

Family of 18-year-old killed at Ohio State Fair to file wrongful death suit

WKYC

Settling some questions over local fair and festival rides

WKYC

Was something missed during inspections at the Ohio State Fair?

WKYC

Company orders all 'Fire Ball' rides closed after state fair accident

WKYC

Operator says state fair ride was inspected before accident

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories