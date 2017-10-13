Arron Lawson, suspect in Southern Ohio slayings, arrested after manhunt

(Photo: Lawrence County Sherrif's Office)

COLUMBUS (AP) - A sheriff says the suspect in the deadly shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three adults was unarmed and ready to give up when officers arrested him as he walked down a road in far southern Ohio.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson had been the subject of a manhunt in Lawrence County since authorities said he fled into the woods Thursday, shortly after midnight.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says Lawson is an outdoorsman and hunter but seemed "worn out from being out in the elements" and didn't flee when confronted Friday.

The sheriff wouldn't disclose what Lawson said to the arresting officers.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Lawson has an attorney.

He was arrested roughly 12 miles south of the trailer home where the bodies were found.

© 2017 Associated Press