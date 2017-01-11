Authorities reconstruct suspected Grate victim's face

The Ohio Attorney General's Office and Marion County Sheriff's Office released Wednesday a facial reconstruction of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in 2007. (Photo: Submitted)

MARION — A new facial reconstruction was released Wednesday of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Marion County in 2007, in a case believed to be linked to serial killings suspect Shawn Grate.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office and Marion County Sheriff's Office released a clay model created by a forensic artist with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help identify the woman, whose remains were found about 100 feet east of Victory Road on March 10, 2007.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey previously said Grate had confessed to killing the woman and provided details that matched those of the case.

Grate was charged with 23 felony counts, including aggravated murder, in the deaths of Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffith, 29 in Ashland County in September. If convicted of aggravated murder, he could receive the death penalty.

Bailey said previously that Grate confessed to the Marion County incident to Ashland officials because he wanted to get it "off his chest," and Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Christy Utley said he showed signs of remorse when she questioned him. No charges have been filed in the Marion case.

Grate said that the unidentified woman in Marion County was the first person he killed, sometime between 2003 and 2005.

Investigators believe she was killed in 2005.

"This was his first murder, and he's having trouble remembering some of the details of it," Bailey said in a September News Journal article.

The woman, who Grate reportedly said was 26 and may have been named Dana or Diane, was selling magazine subscriptions in Marion County, and Grate's mother purchased one from her but didn't get the copies, Bailey said. Grate claims he saw her walking on South Prospect Street months later and got her into his vehicle by offering to buy a subscription.

Bailey said Grate then drove her back to his residence in the county, got her into the basement and stabbed her with a knife, killing her. He took her body to the site off of Victory Road two days later, but kept an ID card belonging to the victim, Bailey said.

"She had some form of identification, either an Ohio identification card or an Ohio driver's license," he said. "(Grate) said her name was Dana or Diane or something like that. He since got rid of it."

Bailey also said investigators were told by Grate that the woman likely lived in Ohio, but not Marion County.

Around a year after the killing, Bailey said, Grate returned to where the body was and started a fire to destroy any evidence there.

Officials did not disclose the presence of burned leaves and other signs of fire when publicizing the discovery, and that was one of the things that led Bailey to deem Grate's alleged confession "credible."

The sheriff's office previously had a forensic sketch based on the woman's skeleton, but Grate said it didn't look completely accurate when detectives interviewed him. Because of that, Delaware County Sheriff's Office criminal analyst Brook Segaard met with Grate and Marion County investigators and then drew the new sketch that Bailey released in October.

In October, Utley said she and other deputies had received 10 to 15 tips regarding the victim's identity. Bailey said five or six have been promising, but there's still "no match."

They've come in from beyond central Ohio, including two women reported missing in California and Canada, respectively.

The woman is believed to have been between 15 and 22 when she died, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and between 100 and 150 pounds, according to a press release.

No clothing, jewelry or other personal items were found with the remains, and her teeth were well-cared for, with no obvious dental work or fillings, according to the release.

It's believed she had brown hair, but the forensic artist only estimated details like hair style.

Anyone with information in the identity of the woman is asked to contact Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.

In Ashland County, Grate also faces kidnapping and rape charges connected to a third woman who called 911 from the house where Grate was arrested, saying she had been abducted.

In addition, Grate has been linked to the 2015 death of Rebekah Leicy, of Mansfield, whose body was found in an Ashland County woods, as well as the death of the Marion County woman.

Grate also has been implicated in a Richland County death after the remains found near a burned-out Madison Township house in September were identified through DNA as Candice Cunningham.

