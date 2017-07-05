Authorities still seeking witnesses to 2016 Put-in-Bay assault

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

PUT-IN-BAY - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still seeking witnesses who may have seen the assault of a man on the Jet Express dock last September.

Karl Goss was involved in a fight on the dock on Sept. 5, 2016 around 9:05 p.m. Several people were involved in the fight and Goss suffered critical injuries as a result.

Goss remains on a ventilator in a long-term care facility and his condition has not improved, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say they have interviewed several witnesses, but no one saw what caused Goss to fall to the ground.

Authorities do know that a man approached Goss and his son to ask for a cigarette. The same man also reportedly recorded the fight on a cell phone.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404.

