Ban guns in parking lots? You could be sued under Ohio Republican plan

COLUMBUS -- Business owners who ban concealed handguns from cars in their parking lots could be sued under a proposal from Senate Republicans.

Senate Republicans say they received complaints from gun owners whose employers prohibit guns on the property, even though state law allows it.

The proposed change, added to the state budget Tuesday, would give gun owners the ability to sue when that happens.

Ohio's GOP-controlled Legislature has passed multiple bills expanding access to firearms in recent years, frustrating those who seek more gun control and earning praise from gun rights advocates.

