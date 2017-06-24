WKYC
Close

Bernie Sanders joining Midwest bus tour against Senate health bill

Associated Press , WKYC 4:12 PM. EDT June 24, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is joining a MoveOn.org bus tour in the three states, where he'll urge hometown Republican Sens. Pat Toomey, Rob Portman and Shelley Moore Capito to oppose the Senate bill.

The measure carries forward many of the goals of House-passed legislation aimed at upending the federal health care overhaul commonly known as Obamacare.

Sanders is scheduled to hold rallies in Pittsburgh on Saturday and in Columbus and Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Rob Portman asked Twitter for its thoughts on the Senate health care bill. Guess what happened?

WKYC

Kasich, Portman decline to back Senate GOP health care bill to replace Obamacare

WKYC

Senate health care bill unveiled: Here's how it would affect you

WKYC

Senate health care bill: Here's how it would affect you

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories