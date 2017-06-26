Boat capsizes on Lake Erie: Video

LAKE ERIE - The Miller Ferry came to the aid of a capsizing boat on Lake Erie over the weekend.
Coast Guard officials told WKYC the ferry was the first boat to assist when a 22-foot Rinker boat was experiencing some trouble near South Bass Island Airport off of Put-in-Bay.
The Coast Guard later also offered assistance.
The seven people on board the Rinker boat were safely rescued.
