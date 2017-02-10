Body found in Columbus-area park identified as missing Ohio State student

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

A body found in a south Columbus park has ben identified as an Ohio State University student who was reported missing earlier this week.

According to NBC affiliate WCMH, he body of Reagan Tokes, 21, was found in Scioto Grove Metro Park Thursday. Her body was discovered by a park visitor around 1 p.m.

Police say Tokes appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

Tokes was reported missing by her two roommates after she left her job at Bodega Cafe around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Tokes was a psychology major from the Toledo area.

