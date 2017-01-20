Bomb squad responds to Lexington suspicious device incident

LEXINGTON - A suspicious device in an abandoned vehicle on Ohio 97 just beyond the village's western corporation limit caused the closure of a number of surrounding streets and the evacuation of a few residences Friday evening.

Traffic was being detoured around the area after discovery of the vehicle between 5 and 6 p.m. A law enforcement command center was set up at Western Elementary school.

At about 7:15 p.m. the Ashland County Bomb Squad arrived on the scene. The State Highway Patrol is taking the lead on the investigation since the vehicle with suspicious things inside was located just beyond the village limits, according to patrol Staff Lt. Mike Vinson.

In addition to the patrol, the Lexington Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Troy Township Fire Department and FBI are on the scene.

