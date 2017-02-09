Buggy driver dies after accident

PAINT TWP. - A man has died after being involved in an horse-drawn buggy and car accident last month.

Officials said Samuel E. Swartzentruber, 56, was operating the buggy on US 250 in Paint Township on January 30.

As he moved to turn onto a private road, authorities said Swartzentruber turned into the path of a car and was ejected from the buggy.

Officials said the man passed away on February 8.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle weren't seriously injured.

Wayne County authorities said it is the second fatal crash this year.

