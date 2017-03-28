Butler County lawmaker back to work after arrest

Butler County state Rep. Wes Retherford appears in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Butler County Area 2 Court in Hamilton. He is accused of drunken driving and improperly handling a firearm. (Photo: The Enquirer / Meg Vogel)

COLUMBUS — Butler County lawmaker Wes Retherford returned to work in Columbus on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest on impaired driving and a felony gun charge.

Retherford, 33, of Hamilton, was arrested early March 12 after he was found passed out in his truck at a McDonald's drive-thru. He smelled of alcohol and a loaded pistol was in the vehicle, according to a Butler County Sheriff's Office report. He faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and improperly handling a firearm, a felony.

Retherford missed two weeks of work in Columbus, resulting in a $20 penalty that was docked from his pay. Retherford risked being removed from Ways and Means committee if his missed one more hearing. But he showed up Tuesday morning to attend the committee hearing, where members considered several tax-related bills.

"No comment," he told The Enquirer before entering the hearing room.

Butler County Republicans have called for Retherford to resign. Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken took a more measured approach: Retherford should resign if the allegations are true. Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, R-Clarksville, said he would reserve judgment as the court proceedings played out.

If he were convicted of a felony, Retherford would be barred from serving as an elected official.

Retherford has said little publicly about his arrest. "Out of respect for my family, I humbly ask for space and privacy as we move forward on this personal matter,” Retherford said in his sole written statement.

His case is headed to a grand jury for possible indictment.

