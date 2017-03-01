Car parts maker says scam got tax info for 2,400 workers, including Ohio

Social Security

BLOOMSBURG, PA. - A Swiss company says income tax information was stolen for about 2,400 workers in the United States, putting them at risk of identity theft just as many are awaiting tax refunds.



Autoneum North America Inc. said Wednesday the data included 2016 W-2 salary and tax information as well as the workers' names, addresses and Social Security numbers.



The company says affected employees worked at plants that make vehicle components for noise and heat protection in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, and at its North American headquarters in Michigan.



A Bloomsburg plant employee tells the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise she believes the data breach helped someone apply for her tax refund. The newspaper first reported on the identity theft Sunday.



The IRS says tax-season phishing scams are a growing problem.

