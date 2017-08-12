Car that hit Charlottesville crowd registered in Ohio, online records show

The car that allegedly plowed through a crowd of protestors marching through a downtown shopping district is seen after the vehicle was stopped by police several blocks away August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

The vehicle that struck a crowd of counter-protesters to a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Saturday was purchased from a Greater Cincinnati car dealership and last registered in Ohio, online records show.

Authorities are reporting a 32-year-old woman died and 19 others were injured in the incident.

It is not known if the driver, who has been taken into custody, is the owner of the vehicle.

The Ohio license plate number seen in photographs taken by The Daily Progress of Charlottesville tracks to a vehicle identification number of a 2010 Dodge Challenger last registered in Maumee, Ohio.

A Carfax report shows the vehicle was purchased by its latest owner in June 2015 from Kerry Toyota in Florence, Kentucky. The title for the vehicle was updated the next month in Maumee.

The vehicle was not listed as stolen by the National insurance Crime Bureau as of Saturday afternoon. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles also lists the vehicle as registered out of Lucas County, where Maumee is located.

Videos of the incident show the Challenger barreling into pedestrians at high speed and slamming into the back of a second vehicle. With the car's front badly damaged and its mangled bumper sticking out one side, the driver backs up a high speed for several blocks, then turns left and speeds off, chased by police.

The Associated Press reported the motorist was taken into custody Saturday afternoon but has not yet been identified publicly. Officials did say during a Saturday evening news conference the driver was male.

Photos and video posted on social media showed several people receiving treatment on the ground.

Angela Taylor, a public information officer at the University of Virginia Medical Center, told USA TODAY that 20 patients were taken there and that one had died. The conditions of the other 19 were not yet determined.

The planned rally had already been shut down following bottle-throwing clashes between alt-right demonstrators, counter-protesters, white nationalists, neo-Nazis and supporters of Black Lives Matter.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here,” Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer said, without elaborating.

Charlottesville officials said two people were treated for serious injuries after fights broke out earlier in the leadup to the rally that city officials declared an "unlawful assembly."

The violence prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency and played out against a backdrop of unofficial, armed militia groups ringing Emancipation Park, where the rally was called to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Some 500 protesters among the white nationalist and alt-right groups left the park shortly after state police, using megaphones, declared the gathering an "unlawful assembly" at 11:40 a.m., about 20 minutes before the rally was scheduled to begin.

Clusters of alt-right activists and counter-protesters remained, however, raising fears of more clashes. Police then put on gas masks as they stepped up efforts to disperse the crowds, which then left the park.

McAuliffe declared a state of emergency to give local authorities more resources to quell the disturbance.

The city's declaration shutting down the event essentially reversed a federal court injunction Friday night that rejected the city's earlier attempt to move the event, which turned into a rallying cry for the far right, to another park.

Officials had already deployed police to maintain order and McAuliffe had placed the Virginia National Guard on standby.

The clashes, mainly between white nationalists and anti-fascist groups, broke out as crowds moved toward the park where the Lee statue is located. At one point, dozens of people used wooden poles from their flags and banners as weapons. Others threw trash and bottles into the opposing ranks of protesters as the crowds swelled.

Protesters on one side of a square held up anti-fascist signs and Black Lives Matter banners, while groups on the other displayed Confederate flags and iron cross banners.

Numerous protesters came prepared, wearing helmets and flak jackets and charging into crowds holding plastic riot shields.

Before the city declared the rally an unlawful assembly, Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones and Interim County Executive Doug Walker issued the emergency declaration for two city jurisdictions to allow officials to request additional resources if needed to cope with the unfolding events.

From his vacation home in New Jersey, President Trump tweeted: "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

On Friday night, a spontaneous march by torch-wielding protesters onto the University of Virginia campus was broken up by police as an unlawful assembly after scuffles broke out and pepper spray filled the air.

U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad had issued an injunction late Friday in a lawsuit filed against the city by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of right-wing blogger Jason Kessler, a local resident.

Conrad ruled that the city's attempt to revoke Kessler's "Unite the Right" rally permit and move the protest to another park "was based on the content of his speech.”

The judge noted the city did not try at the same time to move counter-protesters to another location.

On the eve of the rally, McAuliffe, a Democrat, said he would prefer that no one shows up at the "Unite the Right" rally.

"I want to urge my fellow Virginians who may consider joining either in support or opposition to the planned rally to make alternative plans," he said.

The clashes prompted responses Saturday from a number of politicians and public officials. First lady Melania Trump tweeted that the country "encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville"

House Speaker Paul Ryan wrote, "Racism is vile and the #Charlottesville rally is disgusting. Let's stand as Americans for the self-evident truth that all are created equal."

Former Rep. John Dingell, of Michigan, tweeted: "I signed up to fight Nazis 73 years ago and I'll do it again if I have to. Hatred, bigotry, & fascism should have no place in this country."

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., wrote: "Racism is vile and the #Charlottesville rally is disgusting. Let's stand as Americans for the self-evident truth that all are created equal."

The Charlottesville City Council voted in May to sell the Lee statue, but a judge issued a temporary injunction that blocked the city from moving the statue for six months, The Daily Progress reported.

Police chief Al Thomas said the unfolding events created a "lot of anxiety" in the community, but he felt it had sufficient resources to meet the "significant challenge."

City authorities were particularly alarmed by Friday night's march by hundreds of white nationalists who gathered at the feet of a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the UVa. campus, chanting "You will not replace us."

Fights broke out as some marchers bearing tiki torches swung them at others, The Daily Progress reported. One person was arrested and several were treated for minor injuries, the paper reported.

UVa. President Teresa Sullivan said she was "deeply saddened and disturbed by the hateful behavior" displayed by the marchers.

Mayor Mike Singer, who opposed the downtown rally, said the city would honor the judge's ruling, but added there is "no constitutional right to incite or promote violence by anyone who will be gathered this weekend.”

"Democracy may be noisy and it may be messy, but it remains the best system of government that people have figured out to use to govern themselves,” he said.

The ACLU of Virginia and the Albemarle County-based Rutherford Institute, which backed Kessler's suit, said in a letter to city officials that while the message of the "Unite the Right" rally "may raise strong feelings of opposition among area residents and political leaders, that opposition can be no basis for government action that would suppress the First Amendment rights of demonstrators who have acted according to the law.”

In May, Kessler was among three people arrested during a counter-protest that followed an alt-right demonstration. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, police said, according to The Daily Progress.

n the past few months, white nationalist groups have paid particular attention to Charlottesville, a progressive college town where over 80% of residents voted for Hillary Clinton. In May, several dozen demonstrators, led by prominent white supremacist Richard Spencer, gathered at night by the Lee statue, wielding torches.

In July, Ku Klux Klan members held a rally in Charlottesville in Justice Park, where they were met with more than a thousand upset counter-protesters.

White nationalist groups continue to return to Charlottesville partly because they saw the May torch light gathering as a great success, noted Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“They loved the imagery of that. They were over the moon about that,” she said. “They viewed it as having been a wonderful recruiting tool."

