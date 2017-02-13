Cause of loud ‘boom' in Mansfield remains a mystery

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Residents across Richland County reported hearing a large boom Saturday night, but county officials remain unsure of a possible cause.

Richland County Sheriff's Office Maj. Joe Masi said he thinks Columbia Gas is investigating the incident, but he did not know the source of the sound.

Columbia Gas of Ohio communications manager Bill Loomer said the company received several calls after the incident. A technician was sent to the Pavonia substation to investigate Saturday night, but nothing was found, Loomer said.

Madison Township Fire Capt. Wes Green said Saturday night's crew at the department also reported hearing the sound.

Green said the Sheriff's Office asked the fire department to remain on call, but the crew was never sent out to respond to anything related to the sound.

Mike Bailey, director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency, also said he didn't know the cause of the sound.

Copyright: Mansfield News Journal