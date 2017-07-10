Cedar Point celebrates Christmas in July with BOGO free admission

SANDUSKY - Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July in a big way!
The park is offering buy one, get one free tickets.
The catch? You better act fast!
The special began Monday at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 12.
Park goers can purchase one ticket at regular price ($67) and get the second, you guessed it, FREE!
Click here to to take advantage of the offer.
Tickets are valid July 15 through July 31.
