Cedar Point experiencing partial power outage

WKYC 9:22 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

SANDUSKY - Cedar Point reports that a 'partial power outage' has affected the park on Wednesday evening.

The announcement came via Twitter just before 9:00 p.m.

We will continue to follow this story throughout the evening. 

