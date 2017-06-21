Cedar Point experiencing partial power outage

SANDUSKY - Cedar Point reports that a 'partial power outage' has affected the park on Wednesday evening.
The announcement came via Twitter just before 9:00 p.m.
We are aware of a partial power outage affecting the park. Crews from @ohioedison are assessing. More details as we receive them.— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 22, 2017
We will continue to follow this story throughout the evening.
