Cedar Point offers free admission for special guests on Sunday

(Photo: File)

SANDUSKY - Cedar Point is celebrating one last day of summer operation and thanking first responders, members of the military and grandparents with free admission on Sunday. All rides and attractions will be open, including Millennium Force, Valravn, Planet Snoopy, the Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad and so much more.

First responders (paramedics, firefighters, EMS, police) and active, retired and honorably-discharged members of the military can receive free admission when they present valid ID at any park ticket window.

First responders and military members can also purchase additional friends and family tickets for just $19.99 each (up to 6), plus applicable taxes.

Sunday is National Grandparents Day, and all grandparents can receive one free admission when accompanied with a paid ticket or Season Passholder. The free admission can be redeemed at any park ticket window.

Cedar Point will be closed Friday and Saturday, and will reopen on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park’s annual fall festival of fright, HalloWeekends, returns Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. For a complete operating schedule, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.

The Fremont News-Messenger