WKYC
Close

Cedar Point offers free admission for special guests on Sunday

The Fremont News-Messenger , WKYC 11:52 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

SANDUSKY - Cedar Point is celebrating one last day of summer operation and thanking first responders, members of the military and grandparents with free admission on Sunday. All rides and attractions will be open, including Millennium Force, Valravn, Planet Snoopy, the Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad and so much more.

First responders (paramedics, firefighters, EMS, police) and active, retired and honorably-discharged members of the military can receive free admission when they present valid ID at any park ticket window.

First responders and military members can also purchase additional friends and family tickets for just $19.99 each (up to 6), plus applicable taxes.

Sunday is National Grandparents Day, and all grandparents can receive one free admission when accompanied with a paid ticket or Season Passholder. The free admission can be redeemed at any park ticket window.

Cedar Point will be closed Friday and Saturday, and will reopen on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park’s annual fall festival of fright, HalloWeekends, returns Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. For a complete operating schedule, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.

The Fremont News-Messenger

WKYC

Cedar Point changing Mine Ride roller coaster with new 'surprises'

WKYC

Cedar Point releases awesome Eclipse photo

WKYC

'Steel Vengeance' coming to Cedar Point 8.21.17

WKYC

Cedar Point announces 'Steel Vengeance' RMC coaster for 2018 to replace Mean Streak

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories