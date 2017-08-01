Charge: Mahoning County man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with impostor

(Photo: Courtesy of WFMJ 21 News)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer while another woman helped him and assumed the dead woman's life by moving into her home, using her credit cards and caring for her dog.



The body was found last weekend at a Campbell home, near Youngstown. Authorities confirmed on Tuesday it's a missing woman named Shannon Graves. Family members say they had not seen the 28-year-old since Christmas.





Youngstown Prosecutor Dana Lantz says Graves' former boyfriend was living in her apartment with another woman.

The former boyfriend has been identified as 31-year-old, Arturo Novoa, who along with 34-year-old Katrina Layton, has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of abuse of a corpse.

Bond has been set at $1 million. Court records didn't list attorneys for the duo.



Police allege Novoa asked a friend to keep the padlocked freezer. The friend became suspicious, discovered the remains and called authorities.

WFMJ 21 News contributed to this report

