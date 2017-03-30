Cincinnati Police: 2 arrested, facing murder charges in Cameo nightclub shooting

(Photo: Liz Dufour, Enquirer, Custom)

CINCINNATI - Police announced two men have been arrested in connection to Sunday's Cameo nightclub shooting that left one dead and 16 wounded.

Cornell Beckley, 27, was apprehended this afternoon by Cincinnati police, Chief Isaac Eliot said. Deondre Davis, 29, was the second individual arrested. Both are facing murder charges. More charges are expected.

Davis is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Eliot said.

Beckley was arrested in the 7500 block of Colerain Avenue, Eliot said. Officers took him into custody without incident after being surveilled by police.

Eliot said at least three guns made it into the nightclub. Sixteen shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Despite earlier information distributed by the city that the shooting was initiated by an altercation earlier in the day, Eliot said Thursday night that he did not believe that was the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous reporting: Several City Hall sources say police have made an arrest in relation to the mass shooting that left one man dead and 16 people wounded at Cameo nightclub Thursday.

The city sent a news release to local media about a 5:30 p.m. press conference on "a significant update" to the case.

Two of the 16 people wounded in the shootout at Cameo nightclub remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday, hospital officials said.

The injured: Rodney Espy, 30, Deondre Davis, 29, Jraejah Warren, 28, Stephen Haley, 28, Rayshunda Higgins, 33, Jarrod Givens, 26, Ronald Lee, 33, Nathan McClendon, 27, Shannon Brown, 25, Jordan Harris, 24, Valor Stanley, 28, Bryant Stevenson, 28, Christopher Harris, 33, Michael Feagins Jr., 30, Khristian Howell, 25 and Regina Madaris, 33.

Killed was O'Bryan Spikes, 27.

Wednesday's release of 911 call recordings (shown below) offered a chilling glimpse into what occurred inside the East End club early Sunday morning.

Chief Eliot Isaac said this week police are not actively searching for suspects in the worst mass shooting in the country in 2017.

