Cincinnati Zoo's hippo baby Fiona is movin' on up: photos

(Photo: Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Custom)

Good news, Fiona fans! The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens' one-month-old baby hippo is movin' on up – to a bigger swimming pool.

Her IV has been removed, and vets gave her the green light to resume supervised pool time. That exercise will help her build muscle and lung strength and keep her skin moist. (Note, though, that hippos don't actually swim. They can float and hold their breath for a long time, though.)

Fiona's new, larger pool is close to her parents, which will allow her to see and smell them.

Fiona was born six weeks premature and weighed only 29 pounds, much lower than the recorded birth weight range for her species (55-120 pounds). Unable to nurse from her mother, she's been cared for by zoo staff since her Jan. 24th birth.

Cincinnati Enquirer