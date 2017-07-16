City wants to demolish Ohio house where bodies were found

(Photo: T-G photo/Tom E. Puskar/ Ashland Times Gazette)

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city wants to demolish a house where two women's bodies were found and an alleged serial killer was arrested.



The (Ashland) Times-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2usgb03 ) officials in Ashland recently applied for federal grant money to raze the home deemed uninhabitable because of the slayings.



Forty-year-old Shawn Grate pleaded not guilty in October to aggravated murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley. He could face the death penalty if convicted.



A trial has been scheduled for November in Ashland County.



The women's bodies were found last September inside a supposedly unoccupied home after a third woman called 911 from a bedroom and said Grate was holding her hostage. Grate has told police he killed two other women elsewhere.



