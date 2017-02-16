Cops: Motive for anti-Arab graffiti was personal, not ethnic

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio suspect told them he spray-painted a swastika and message cursing Arabs on a Lebanese family's garage door not because of their ethnicity but because he was angry over a perceived slight.



Twenty-eight-year-old Osama Nazzal, of Toledo, is scheduled for a court appearance March 1 for misdemeanor criminal damaging. WTVG-TV reports Sylvania Township police have decided he won't be charged with a hate crime.



Court records don't indicate whether Nazzal has an attorney.



Police say he told them he felt threatened after the homeowner's daughter snickered at him in a college library, so he researched her address and spray-painted the graffiti.



The Blade newspaper reports the woman later told police Nazzal stared at her and followed her at the library.

