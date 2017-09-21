Court upholds Ohio ballot access changes for 3rd parties

voting (Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS (AP) - A state appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of a 2013 Ohio law that imposed stiffer criteria for minor political parties to reach and maintain ballot status.



The Ohio Court of Appeals in Columbus on Thursday upheld last year's decision by the Franklin County Common Pleas Court on the law.



The ruling marked another victory for Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted in a lawsuit stemming from his role in disqualifying Libertarians' gubernatorial candidate from 2014 fall ballots.



The Libertarian Party of Ohio argued the new law effectively eliminated all minor-party candidates from the 2014 primary and unfairly disadvantaged third parties going forward.



The appellate court said it works from the presumption that all legislative actions are constitutional and failed to find legal merit in Libertarians' counter-claims.

© 2017 Associated Press