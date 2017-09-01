Dashcam video from man's fatal shooting by Kettering police released

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

WARNING: The video above may be graphic for some viewers.

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) - Dashcam video from a police officer's fatal shooting of a man during an Ohio traffic stop shows the officer warning the man in the vehicle not to reach for a gun before the officer fired.



The police cruiser video released Friday shows Kettering Officer Jonathon McCoy telling 33-year-old Jason Hoops more than a dozen times to show his hands. Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman says McCoy fired after Hoops reached toward a gun sticking out of his pocket. Two other occupants in the van are heard in the video pleading with Hoops to listen to McCoy.



The shooting occurred Sunday night in the city about 50 miles north of Cincinnati. Court records show Hoops had prior felony convictions.



McCoy is on leave while the investigation continues.

