Dozens of Northeast Ohioans indicted in massive state drug bust

The State of Ohio has issued 756 charges against 100 people allegedly involved in a massive drug trafficking ring in the state.

According to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the group was selling large amounts of fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, and cocaine. They allegedly funneled the equivalent of roughly 1 million potentially fatal doses of carfentanil and approximately 350,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl into Columbiana County alone. Their activities apparently spread between Columbiana and Cuayhoga Counties.

“The amount of fentanyl and carfentanil that this drug trafficking organization allegedly brought to this area was enough to kill every single person in Columbiana County, plus every man, woman, and child in 11 other nearby counties,” Attorney General DeWine said.

DeWine added an East Liverpool police officer came into contact with a small amount of fentanyl during the investigation and "nearly died," showing "how dangerous these drugs are."

The three alleged "ring leaders" of the group are from Cuyahoga County. Two—28-year-old Tremaine Jackson of Cleveland and 46-year-old Jermaine Jackson of Garfield Heights—are already in custody. Dozens of others from the Cleveland area have also been charged in what is being called "Operation Big Oak."

As of noon Tuesday, 24 people are in custody. A list of those names can be found here.

