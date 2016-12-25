Estevez dramedy about library standoff to film in Ohio

movie reel (Photo: WKYC)

CINCINNATI - An independent movie directed by and starring Emilio Estevez is going to be shot in southwest Ohio.



The ensemble dramedy called "the public" begins filming in Cincinnati in January. It co-stars Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling and Che "Rhymefest" Smith.



Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2haYwRl) that the film is currently in pre-production. It's based on a screenplay written by Estevez.



The film centers on a standoff involving police and library officials when library patrons stage a sit-in during a life-threatening cold snap. Many of the patrons are homeless or mentally ill.



Estevez and Malone play librarians.

Baldwin plays a crisis negotiator. Schilling's character helps expose the truth of the situation while the corrupt media spin the story for ratings. Smith plays a homeless patron.