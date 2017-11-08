Ex-Newcomerstown officer admits hatching shooting tale to hide suicide bid

(Photo of Bryan J. Eubanks courtesy of Newcomerstown Police Department)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he'd been shot during a traffic stop.



Authorities have said former Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed people in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April.



A man was taken into custody and released several hours later. A statewide alert for suspects was issued that day.



Eubanks later told investigators he had shot himself and was fired.



The state attorney general's office says the 37-year-old Eubanks pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tuscarawas County to charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers' compensation fraud.



A message seeking comment was left with Eubanks' attorney.

