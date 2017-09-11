WKYC
Parma killer wants execution halted, claims risk of severe harm

Associated Press , WKYC 10:59 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio is preparing to put a condemned killer of two people to death this week as the inmate awaits word on last-minute appeals.

Death row prisoner Gary Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma.

The state plans to execute the 45-year-old Otte on Wednesday with a lethal combination of three drugs.

A federal court is considering Otte's argument that the first drug in the process creates an unconstitutional risk of severe harm.

Ohio put the killer of a 3-year-old girl to death in July, the first execution in more than three years after a delay caused by a drug shortage.

