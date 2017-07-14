Flooding from river in Ohio to recede over weekend

FINDLAY, OHIO - Flooding from a rain-swollen river that closed dozens of roads and swamped yards and basements in northwestern Ohio is expected to recede over the weekend.



The Blanchard River crested around 16.5 feet about midday Friday in Findlay. National Weather Service forecasters said the river levels would recede overnight in the city roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Toledo and drop below flood stage by Sunday night. Flood stage in Findlay is 11 feet.



The city has had five major floods that have caused millions of dollars in damage since 2007.

The river last rose above major flood stage in Findlay in December 2013, when it crested at nearly 15.6 feet.



Heavy rains also led to flooded roads and yards in parts of central Ohio Thursday and Friday.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press