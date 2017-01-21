Former Ohio State president fulfills scholarship pledge

Gordon Gee (Photo: AP)

COLUMBUS - The former president of Ohio State University is making good on a years-old pledge he made to donate $1 million for a scholarship fund at the school.



The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2j2FLT5 ) records show that four separate gifts made in December that total about $200,000 brought the fund to just over $984,144.

Projections show that transferring $16,614 of earned interest to the fund's principal by June 30 will bring it to just over $1 million.



Gordon Gee made the pledge in 2009 during his second tenure at Ohio State and made several gifts between then and December 2012.

He continued to give after he retired from OSU in 2013 and became West Virginia University's president in 2014.



A university spokesman says the school is "grateful" for Gee's generosity.

