Friends and family mourn plane crash victims

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe, WKYC)

CANFIELD - Friends and family say the memorial service for the Fleming family was tear jerking.

John, Suzanne, Jack, and Andrew were on board the Cessna 525 Citation plane that dropped off radar just moments after leaving Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

The service was held at Canfield Presbyterian Church 11 a.m. Monday.

One family member stressed how the eulogies that were read by Jeff Gridic, brother-in-law of John Fleming, brought tears to her eyes almost instantly.

Friends also say family members of the Fleming family stressed how important it was to have the support of both the community and loved ones all while going through this tough time.

They also thanked crew members who have been working tirelessly around the clock to help bring closure to the family by bringing the plane to surface.