Girl says she was kept in Toledo basement prison with chains, cuffs

TOLEDO, OHIO - A 14-year-old girl in Ohio who escaped a basement where she says she was chained and handcuffed by two relatives says they also touched her sexually.



The girl testified Tuesday in a Toledo courtroom against the two who are father and son.



Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, both of Toledo, have pleaded not guilty to the charges that include rape and kidnapping.



The men are serving as their own attorneys and questioned the girl after she described being kept in the basement as punishment.



At one point, she told Timothy Ciboro to stop calling himself her dad because she says he isn't her biological father and a dad wouldn't have treated her like that.



Prosecutors say the girl suffered physical and mental abuse before she escaped last summer.

