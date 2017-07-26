WKYC
Gov. John Kasich orders rides shut down at Ohio State Fair after accident

WKYC 9:50 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

COLUMBUS - In the aftermath of the accident at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio Gov. John Kasich sent out the following statement:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured.  I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed."

According to NBC 4 in Columbus, one person is dead with seven other injured after a ride malfunction that took place on Wednesday evening around 7:20 p.m.

 

