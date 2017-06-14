'Handmaid's Tale' protesters oppose abortion restrictions at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS - An Ohio Senate committee Tuesday got an unusual group of visitors: protesters in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale.
Similar protests have taken place around the country as women dressed in long red robes and white bonnets protest abortion-related bills or other bills seen as restricting women's rights.
The outfits are from Margaret Atwood's 1985 feminist novel that was adapted into a series earlier this year for Hulu. The novel takes place in a near-future dystopia where women have been stripped of all their rights. "Handmaids," which the women in Texas were dressed as, are designated breeders forced to bear children.
In Columbus Tuesday the women were protesting a bill that would ban a widely-used surgical abortion procedure, effectively banning most abortions after 13 weeks gestation.
Pictures of the protest quickly went viral. Here's how it looked:
Protests against DUP go global— Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) June 13, 2017
https://t.co/mW1XuMwnyv
Women wore 'Handmaid's Tale' robes to Ohio statehouse to protest anti-abortion law https://t.co/kp6DXGXDma— HuffPostWomen (@HuffPostWomen) June 13, 2017
Women dressed as "handmaids" protest Ohio abortion bill at Statehouse— Jackie Borchardt (@JMBorchardt) June 13, 2017
https://t.co/Ps0TgrJEa5
Handsmaid Tale protestors in Ohio Statehouse rotunda. pic.twitter.com/PqhS9e0zOF— Jo Ingles (@joingles) June 13, 2017
The Cincinnati Enquirer
